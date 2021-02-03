From the Floridan archives: 1982

A two-woman, five-man jury found William Bell Jr., 29, guilty of manslaughter by intoxication and manslaughter in the traffic accident death of 22-year-old Ora Lee Williams after an hour of deliberation yesterday. The night of July 4, 1981, Williams had just left her mother’s house on her way to Sunland, where she worked in one of the cottages, Assistant State Attorney Harry Harper said in his opening statement. “She kissed her mother goodbye and got in her 1973 Maverick. About the same time, the defendant was leaving the house of a friend to go to the Paradise Club near Two Egg.” The two cars were headed in opposite directions on State Road 69 when they collided head on. —Jackson County Floridan, Thursday, Jan. 28, 1982