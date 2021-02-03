From the Floridan archives: 1982

Bell found guilty of manslaughter
A two-woman, five-man jury found William Bell Jr., 29, guilty of manslaughter by intoxication and manslaughter in the traffic accident death of 22-year-old Ora Lee Williams after an hour of deliberation yesterday. The night of July 4, 1981, Williams had just left her mother’s house on her way to Sunland, where she worked in one of the cottages, Assistant State Attorney Harry Harper said in his opening statement. “She kissed her mother goodbye and got in her 1973 Maverick. About the same time, the defendant was leaving the house of a friend to go to the Paradise Club near Two Egg.” The two cars were headed in opposite directions on State Road 69 when they collided head on. —Jackson County Floridan, Thursday, Jan. 28, 1982
Florida Caverns guide dies at 83
Columbus Albert Crawford, 83, of 105 Janet St., Marianna, died Wednesday night in Jackson Hospital following a lengthy illness. The Gadsden County, Alabama, native had lived in Marianna since 1943. He was a retired guide at Florida Caverns State Park after 21 years of service and a member of Southside Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Tabitha Crawford, three daughters, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. —Jackson County Floridan, Thursday, Jan. 28, 1982
Former CPA pleads guilty
Former Marianna CPA Henry Vaughn McCrea, 55, pleaded guilty yesterday to three out of 12 counts of filing false claims for federal income tax refunds. He entered the plea in Tallahassee before U.S. District Judge William Stafford. McCrea was charged in the indictment filed Nov. 5 with submitting a dozen 1979 federal income tax returns to the IRS, all in the name of Louis K. Simpson in Tallahassee. The 12 returns were identified by the IRS as being part of a false refund scheme involving potential refunds of approximately $165,000. The largest of the refunds submitted totaled $18,000. The maximum jail sentence he could receive would be 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine. —Jackson County Floridan, Thursday, Jan. 28, 1982
