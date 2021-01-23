From the Floridan archives: 1982

Night raid captures 390 pounds of marijuana

Approximately 390 pounds of marijuana was confiscated late Friday afternoon and led to the arrest of one local Marianna man, 31-year-old Kenneth Paul Laramore, due to the combined efforts of state and federal agencies, and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, authorities say.

Sheriff Johnny McDaniel said he anticipates other arrests in Atlanta and Chicago in conjunction with the case.

An undercover agent negotiated a deal to purchase 300 pounds of marijuana from Laramore for $300,000 in a room at the Marianna Holiday Inn. The suspect was arrested there, but not before law enforcement tracked the delivery to an alleged storage site on Highway 73, 12 miles south of Marianna.

Laramore will be charged in federal court for conspiracy to distribute marijuana and distribution of marijuana. —Jackson County Floridan, Sunday, Jan. 24, 1982

