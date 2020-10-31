From the Floridan archives: 1983

City concedes in suit; referendum still hanging

Marianna city commissioners voted to concede the facts in a voting rights case against the city and City Attorney Herman Laramore was instructed by the board to try and reach a settlement. The question of placing a referendum on the ballot was turned over to circuit court as Laramore was authorized to file for an injunction in determining the petition’s validity. The petition, which called for a referendum to decide the fate of city efforts to buy the utility system, will go to the county elections office for validation. The board’s decision drew applause from many in the crowd, but not everyone was on board.

Most of the crowd was in favor of getting the question before voters as soon as possible. Mitch Menacof demanded a definite date for the referendum. After Laramore explained the city’s situation, with $11 million in bonds having been issued, Menacof still felt the decision over the utility operation should be a people’s choice. Former mayor J.D. Swearingen was curious about public opposition to the utility purchase.

“During the course of all the hearings, where were you?” he asked in reference to meetings that took place when the decision to buy the utility was made years ago.