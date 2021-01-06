From the Floridan archives: 1983

Victoria Lynn Dickens became the first baby born at Jackson Hospital for the new year. Born to Ronnie and Linda Dickens of Sneads Sunday at 5:55 a.m., she weighed six pounds, 13 ounces. Victoria joins a brother, Ronald, and a sister, Le Ann. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Henry T. Cox of Chattahoochee and Mr. and Mrs. Hayes L. Dickens of Sneads. — Jackson County Floridan, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 1983

President Reagan plans to seek $30 billion in domestic budget cuts for fiscal 1984, but he still faces a deficit likely to top $175 billion, administration officials report. Any further narrowing of the estimated red ink for the budget year that begins next October depends on whether the president will drop his opposition to new tax increases and further cuts in his military spending plans, according to officials involved in planning the budget. When he took office, Reagan promised to eliminate the deficit by 1984. Instead, he is presiding over the largest deficits ever: $110.7 billion in fiscal 1982 and an estimated $185 billion or more this year. The previous record was $66.4 billion in 1976. The latest red-ink estimate stems from a new internal administration forecast showing weaker economic growth for 1983 than previously expected. — Jackson County Floridan, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 1983