From the Floridan archives: 1984

The 1984 Little Miss Marianna Pageant, sponsored by the Marianna Pilot Club, was Friday in the Marianna High School Auditorium and the winner was Julia Edenfield. Peggy Brown was mistress of ceremonies for the “Strawberry Shortcake”-themed pageant. Judges were Marilyn Harrison, Dr. Pinika Ford and Camille Hallford. During judging, the audience was entertained by performances from Sybil’s Dance Academy, and Mike Hall and Rosie Dickens performed a duet of “Tonight I Celebrate My Love.” —Jackson County Floridan, Sunday, May 6, 1984

Speaking at the Four “E” Conference at Chipola Junior College on Friday, Congressman Don Fuqua, chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Science and Energy Committee, said he feels that as gas prices start to go up, the search for cost effective alternate energy sources will be more readily pursued. Noting a recent uptick in oil prices and a jump from $1.19 to $1.21 at the gas pump, Fuqua said he expects the per-gallon gas price to reach $1.30 by Memorial Day. He said Japan, Russia and Western Europe are ahead of the U.S. in energy developments and called out uninformed representatives making laws, and oil companies with surplus stockpiles that use guerilla lobbyists to defeat alternate energy uses, as causes for the fall-behind. Fuqua told the group he knows of maybe five senators or representatives with enough scientific background to understand what the country needs. Fuqua concluded that the country needs a mixture of energy sources and compared depending on oil to putting all our eggs in one basket. —Jackson County Floridan, Sunday, May 6, 1984