From the Floridan archives: 1984

An item in the second column of the Nov. 6 General Election ballot may be confusing to voters who are not familiar with the “merit retention” plan established in 1976, which deals the selection of appellate and Supreme Court justices in Florida. Under the new system, justices will not run against opposition; voters are simply asked to select “yes” or “no” when asked if the justice should remain in office. The “merit retention” plan was developed to resolve conflict between a judge’s need to campaign for office while still rendering impartial judgments in court. The original appointment of the justice is made by the governor. After one year, the judge’s name goes on the ballot. A majority “yes” vote sends the judge back for a six-year term. This year’s ballot contained two Supreme Court justices (Leander J. Shaw and Ehrlich are each seeking their first full term) and three appellate court judges from District 1, which includes Jackson County (Ralph W. Nimmons Jr., Klein Wigginton and E. Earle Zehmer each seek retention in office). —Jackson County Floridan, Sunday, Nov. 4, 1984