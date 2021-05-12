From the Floridan archives: 1984

Pirates throttle Soldiers

The Sneads Lady Pirates are one game away from their fourth State Class 1-A softball championship in the last five years.

Yesterday they throttled the Jacksonville Victory Christian Soldiers 9-1 to advance to today’s championship game against Tampa Prep, who beat Miramar-Pembrook in the other semi-final game.

Dianne Smith, April Godwin and Meredith Hirt had three hits each and third baseman Sheletha McNealy was a virtual vacuum cleaner in the field yesterday as Sneads upped their season record to 23-1. McNealy had seven assists and two put-outs and no errors in the game.

“I figured Jacksonville would be tougher, but we hit the ball really well,” Lady Pirates Coach Rodney Chance said. “Tampa Prep looks tough. We’ll have to play well to win.” —Jackson County Floridan, Friday, May 11, 1984

County beefs up road forceFour new dump trucks and truck bodies were bought by Jackson County to partially cure county road problems that have been plaguing commissioners for years.