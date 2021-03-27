From the Floridan archives: 1984

ACS Crusade kicks off ’84 campaign tomorrow Orlando oncologist Dr. Michael Butler will be guest speaker at Chipola Junior College tomorrow night, to kick off an American Cancer Society 1984 Crusade. President of the East Jackson County Unit of the ACS, Edrie Ramsey, said Butler, current president of the ACS Florida division, will discuss “current trends in cancer research and the progress being made toward finding a cure for cancer.” “We believe this event will motivate volunteers to work harder than ever to educate the public about cancer, and to raise funds so we can find a cure for cancer even sooner than expected,” Ramsey said. — Jackson County Floridan, Sunday, March 25, 1984

Man sought in connection with rape of FSU studentAn Australian-born race car driver and amateur photographer identified as Christopher Wilder, 39, was sought by FBI and Tallahassee police Saturday for questioning in the disappearances of two aspiring models and the rape and kidnapping of a 19-year-old Tallahassee woman, authorities said. Free on bail while awaiting trial in the December 1982 rape of a New South Wales, Australia, teenager, Wilder is considered dangerous and suicidal, according to the FBI’s Miami office. The latest victim, a 19-year-old Florida State University co-ed, told authorities that a man abducted her from a shopping mall in Tallahassee, drove her to a Georgia motel, raped her, applied electric shocks to her body and tried to glue her eyes shut. “As far as we know, he’s still in this country,” said Miami FBI spokesman Chris Mazzella. — Jackson County Floridan, Sunday, March 25, 1984