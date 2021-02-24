From the Floridan archives: 1984

Pump breakdown sends raw sewage into pond

A mechanical breakdown of a pump has overflowed raw sewage into a Sneads pond and officials have warned several households with private wells in the area not to use the water. There is no danger to the public water supply, according to Sneads Council President Homer Hirt, but five or six families near the spillover site are being provided bottled water by the county health department, including County Commissioner Pete McDaniel’s family. Sneads officials are handling the situation under the direction of the Florida Department of Environmental Regulations. —Jackson County Floridan, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 1984

Ed Miller running for State Attorney

Ed Miller has announced that he will seek the office of State Attorney for the 14th Judicial Circuit, currently held by Jim Appleman. Miller, a former chief assistant state attorney from 1977 to 1981, criticized the current officeholder for his handling of the Christine Falling case and other matters. Miller said he would not have plea bargained the case involving Falling, a Blountstown babysitter accused of murdering two of the children she babysat. —Jackson County Floridan, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 1984

Legislator who helped create job gets title

A veteran legislator has been named to a $70,000-a-year state administrative job that he helped create last year. Sen. Clark Maxwell, R-Melbourne, will assume the new job before April 1, if he accepts the state Board of Community College’s offer. Maxwell has said he will resign his $12,000 full-time job as a legislator to take on the new job of overseeing Florida’s 28 community colleges. Maxwell would not be able to directly lobby the Legislature for two years under Florida law. —Jackson County Floridan, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 1984

Follow @JCFloridanNews on Twitter.