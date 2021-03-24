From the Floridan archives: 1984

Elderly housing proposed

The Jackson Hospital Board of Trustees gave the building committee their approval to continue negotiations with Mary Sitman for use of the old hospital structure last night. Sitman, current owner of Chipola Apartments, has proposed to turn the structure into an Adult Congregate Living Facility, which would house elderly residents who cannot live independently, but do not warrant admission to a nursing home. Sitman presented the board a check for $6,000 “earnest money,” half of which is to be returned if the project goes through. Monthly rent will be $1,000 for the first five months and $1,200 thereafter through the duration of the 30-year lease. After 30 years, the building goes back to the hospital. —Jackson County Floridan, Thursday, March 22, 1984

Sneads man wins chance for early prison paroleA convicted killer, bothered by flashbacks of the Vietnam War but considered a “model prisoner” after 10 years in jail, has won a chance to get out of prison early. Gov. Bob Graham and the Cabinet cleared the way Wednesday for Ronald F. Leigh’s early parole by commuting the mandatory 25-year portion of his life sentence for first-degree murder. Leigh was convicted in the shooting death of Thomas Rumbley in a Fort Walton Beach pool hall on June 2, 1973, according to state records. Leigh said Rumbley tried to cheat him out of some money. Leigh’s parents noticed a change in their son after, at 28, he returned from a two-year stint with the Air Force in Vietnam. “He was very withdrawn; we were strangers to him,” his mother said. Leigh’s attorney said he believed Leigh suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder. Instead of getting out of prison in 1998, Leigh could be back at his Sneads home soon, if the state Parole and Probation Commission agrees to release him. —Jackson County Floridan, Thursday, March 22, 1984