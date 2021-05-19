From the Floridan archives: 1984

CT scanner great for hospital at great deal

State-of-the-art achievements are coinciding at Jackson Hospital with the purchase and installation this week of a $350,000 Computerized Tomography Scanner.

Chief Radiologist Dr. John Brannan said Thursday the CT unit “is second to none in the world” and suggested the same quality can be applied to Jackson Hospital.

The machine arrived at the hospital Saturday morning, May 12. It was installed by Technicare service representatives during the week. Thursday, 77-year-old Walter Lowery, of Marianna, was the first patient to be examined by the system, which allows examination of the inner body without surgically opening it.

The image appears on the monitor screen and film with an almost photographic quality and clarity, a vast improvement over standard X-ray. —Jackson County Floridan, Sunday, May 20, 1984

Woolworth employee honored for 30 years of service

“I just like my work,” said Mrs. Willa Thornton, the recent recipient of an award she received for 30 years service with Woolworth’s.