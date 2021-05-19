 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From the Floridan archives: 1984
0 comments
A LOOK BACK | From the Floridan archives: 1984

From the Floridan archives: 1984

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
From the Floridan archives: 1984

Jackson County Floridan, Sunday, May 20, 1984, page 1A.

 FLORIDAN FILE

CT scanner great for hospital at great deal

State-of-the-art achievements are coinciding at Jackson Hospital with the purchase and installation this week of a $350,000 Computerized Tomography Scanner.

Chief Radiologist Dr. John Brannan said Thursday the CT unit “is second to none in the world” and suggested the same quality can be applied to Jackson Hospital.

The machine arrived at the hospital Saturday morning, May 12. It was installed by Technicare service representatives during the week. Thursday, 77-year-old Walter Lowery, of Marianna, was the first patient to be examined by the system, which allows examination of the inner body without surgically opening it.

The image appears on the monitor screen and film with an almost photographic quality and clarity, a vast improvement over standard X-ray. —Jackson County Floridan, Sunday, May 20, 1984

Woolworth employee honored for 30 years of service

“I just like my work,” said Mrs. Willa Thornton, the recent recipient of an award she received for 30 years service with Woolworth’s.

In January 1964, Thornton was placed in the Marianna Woolworth’s store as permanent assistant after the Woolworth’s in Dothan, Ala., closed their doors in December 1983, after 29 years of business, where she had been store manager for 12 years.

Thornton began work in the Dothan store in 1954 making dish gardens and later moved on to several other departments before, in 1972, being named store manager.

With Thornton for the celebration were her husband, William T. Thornton, and Woolworth managers, Frank Harris, Herb Rhodes, Wayne McClain and William Gilmore. —Jackson County Floridan, Sunday, May 20, 1984

Reagan renews call for teen sub-minimum wage

President Reagan renewed his campaign for a lower minimum wage for teenagers Saturday and also urged employers to create more summer jobs.

“Clearly, if the dream of America is to be preserved, we must not waste the genius of one mind, the strength of one body or the spirit of one soul,” Reagan said in his weekly paid political radio speech.

Reagan urged Congress to support legislation authorizing employers to pay youth ages 16-19 $2.50 an hour, 85 cents below the legal minimum wage, for summer work. —Jackson County Floridan, Sunday, May 20, 1984

Like JCFloridan on Facebook.

Follow @JCFloridanNews on Twitter.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, May 5-7:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, May 12-14:

State rests in Wester trial
Local

State rests in Wester trial

  • Updated

MARIANNA - The state rested its case around 1 p.m. Thursday in the criminal trial of former Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy Zachary Wes…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert