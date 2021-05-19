From the Floridan archives: 1984

CT scanner great for hospital at great deal
State-of-the-art achievements are coinciding at Jackson Hospital with the purchase and installation this week of a $350,000 Computerized Tomography Scanner.
Chief Radiologist Dr. John Brannan said Thursday the CT unit “is second to none in the world” and suggested the same quality can be applied to Jackson Hospital.
The machine arrived at the hospital Saturday morning, May 12. It was installed by Technicare service representatives during the week. Thursday, 77-year-old Walter Lowery, of Marianna, was the first patient to be examined by the system, which allows examination of the inner body without surgically opening it.
The image appears on the monitor screen and film with an almost photographic quality and clarity, a vast improvement over standard X-ray. —Jackson County Floridan, Sunday, May 20, 1984
Woolworth employee honored for 30 years of service
“I just like my work,” said Mrs. Willa Thornton, the recent recipient of an award she received for 30 years service with Woolworth’s.
In January 1964, Thornton was placed in the Marianna Woolworth’s store as permanent assistant after the Woolworth’s in Dothan, Ala., closed their doors in December 1983, after 29 years of business, where she had been store manager for 12 years.
Thornton began work in the Dothan store in 1954 making dish gardens and later moved on to several other departments before, in 1972, being named store manager.
With Thornton for the celebration were her husband, William T. Thornton, and Woolworth managers, Frank Harris, Herb Rhodes, Wayne McClain and William Gilmore. —Jackson County Floridan, Sunday, May 20, 1984
Reagan renews call for teen sub-minimum wage
President Reagan renewed his campaign for a lower minimum wage for teenagers Saturday and also urged employers to create more summer jobs.
“Clearly, if the dream of America is to be preserved, we must not waste the genius of one mind, the strength of one body or the spirit of one soul,” Reagan said in his weekly paid political radio speech.
Reagan urged Congress to support legislation authorizing employers to pay youth ages 16-19 $2.50 an hour, 85 cents below the legal minimum wage, for summer work. —Jackson County Floridan, Sunday, May 20, 1984
