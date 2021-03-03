From the Floridan archives: 1985

Bill adjustment on the way





for Graceville residents City commissioners are advising any city residents who open their water and sewer bill to find unusually high charges to stay calm. The commission voted last night to toss recent bills and average everyone’s Feb. 1 bill based on August-January totals. “The January freeze caused a lot of busted pipes and leaks,” City Manager George Meadows said. “We couldn’t in good conscience ask these people to pay sewer charges for water that never went through the sewer system. When the pipes broke, the water spilled out on the ground and never made it into the system.” —Jackson County Floridan, Friday, March 1, 1985

shape for GracevilleGraceville city commissioners say they’re keen to bring industry to the area and want to begin the effort by setting up an industrial park, possibly to include a “speculative” building. Although they didn’t vote on the issue, all commissioners present at last night’s meeting — R.L. Price, Gerald Johnson, Mark Fowler and Edd Gipson — indicated that they would support “Phase I” of the plan, which includes purchase of land to build the industrial complex. During the special meeting, initial steps were outlined: locate a site of roughly 30-40 acres, determine the cost of extending water service to said site, acquire financing for the project, and arrange for surveying and platting of the land. —Jackson County Floridan, Friday, March 1, 1985