From the Floridan archives: 1985

Dozier School had a few visitors Thursday from the State Capitol, who came to find out how Dozier spends their state funds. The House HRS-Criminal Justice Subcommittee came to review the use of funds allocated to Dozier last year in the state legislature. Dozier Administrator Wayne Smith said neither Chairwoman Elaine Gordon nor any of the other Representatives present on campus indicated whether they had favorable reviews for the institution, but Smith said that the annual informal inspection wasn’t their only area of interest. The committee members also indicated curiosity about the buildings on campus, asking questions about their usability in the event that a female youthful offender program was initiated there. Gov. Bob Graham suggested such a plan in his budget proposal released last month. — Jackson County Floridan, Sunday, March 10, 1985