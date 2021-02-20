From the Floridan archives: 1985

Jackson County Commissioners agreed Friday to give over the financial officer position to the Clerk of Courts office, after a lengthy meeting with Clerk of the Court Daun Crews. “No man can serve two masters,” Crews told the board, adding that since Florida statutes assign responsibility for handling all financial matters for the board to his office, he said he needs the financial officer in his office, handling financial matters only. For the past 15 months, financial officer Larry Spivey has been working from the County Commission business office, serving both as the finance officer and the budget officer to the board. The commission agreed to release the position to Crews, after the board hires a county administrator, who would take over the budget for the group. The budget and finance officer positions were combined some 15 months ago by the commission, reportedly to save money by hiring one individual to handle the two sets of duties. —Jackson County Floridan, Tuesday, Feb. 19, 1985