From the Floridan archives: 1985

Three house fires in the county this weekend kept various fire departments busy in the wee hours of the morning. Two structures were destroyed and one fire is considered “suspicious,” but no injuries were reported. Assistant Fire and Rescue Chief Gene Doyle said this morning that State Fire Marshall John Hatcher is continuing an investigation into a Graceville residential blaze that damaged a brick home around 1:30 Sunday morning. Grand Ridge volunteers fought a fire believed to have started by accident, when someone possibly left a heating pad on in a bedroom after the family went out of town. The wood frame survived, but there was much structural damage. Meanwhile, a Cottondale family lost its double-wide trailer after a fire that was extinguished by volunteer firefighters on Sunday night reignited early Monday morning. The initial fire there was caused by a suspected electrical shortage. — Jackson County Floridan, Tuesday, March 5, 1985

Communication bridge beginsA communications workshop between Jackson County Fire and Rescue Chief Leonard Bland and the Jackson County Board of Commissioners resulted in a commitment from the board to establish a policy statement to outline Bland’s responsibilities and areas of authority. Commissioner Gloria Moreland called the session to discuss longtime communication problems between the commission and Bland. The most recent argument involved new “Jaws of Life” equipment that was purchased and placed in Marianna, though some officials contend the newly purchased item was meant to go to the Campbellton station, which was the recipient of Marianna’s used item once the new item arrived, at Bland’s instruction. Some board members contend that the new equipment should not have been relocated without board approval, while others say it is a decision that should be up to the department head. — Jackson County Floridan, Tuesday, March 5, 1985