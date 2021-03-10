From the Floridan archives: 1985

Logo alternative explained at coffee

Gary Kissinger and Dallas Gray, of the Department of Transportation, Right of Way Bureau, were at the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Second Friday Coffee this morning to discuss further an alternative to billboard advertising. Since legislation was passed in the last session that renewed the Lady Byrd Johnson bill, advertisers with billboard signs were to come under new regulations of federal and state requirements. The logo program, in which only gas stations, restaurants, hotels/motels and campsite facilities can participate, is set up for motorists’ convenience on certain highways. Qualifying businesses can have their name on the sign, but cannot advertise individual items. An Atlanta audit team determined several signs in Jackson County were illegal and DOT has asked for authority to begin removing out-of-compliance signs. Applications and a $25 processing fee will soon be taken for the logo program. — Jackson County Floridan, Friday, March 8, 1985