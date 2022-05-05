FSU, UF fans raise cash for NextStep

The Florida State Seminoles may have won the April 12 baseball game against the University of Florida Gators but it was Gators fans that raised the most money for NextStep at Endeavor Academy as part of Autism Acceptance Month.

The Panhandle Seminole Club recently teamed with the Chipola Area Gator Club to host Baseball in the Park, a fundraiser for the autism transitioning program in Marianna. In total, $5,633 was raised with Gator fans donating $3,691 to ‘Nole fans’ $1,440. About $500 was donated without designating either team.

Participants in the fundraiser, held at Madison Street Park, watched the Florida State University vs. University of Florida baseball game on a 20-foot outdoor screen while relaxing with refreshments.

“We enjoyed a great night of friendly competition while raising money for a truly worthwhile cause, NextStep at Endeavor Academy,” said Tiffany Wilson Garling, president of the Panhandle Seminole Club.

NextStep is being launched by Jackson County Board of County Commissioners along with Endeavor Forward, Inc., a nonprofit organization. NextStep at Endeavor Academy is part of the 1200-acre Endeavor Park mixed-use development in Marianna.

NextStep prepares individuals with autism for transition beyond secondary school by providing instruction in employment and independent living skills.

Interested NextStep program applicants, families, and employers should email info@NextStepatEndeavor.org or call 850-633-7146.