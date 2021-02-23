Fund established to help an injured Miss Cottondale

A fund has been established to assist 19-year-old Alford-area resident Lillie Livingston, seriously injured in a Feb. 16 head-on crash with a wrong-way driver on U.S. 231. The crash occurred about three miles from her home shortly after midnight.

The reigning Miss Cottondale, Livingston faces weeks of injury rehabilitation in Jacksonville. Her mother, Karen Beasley, is by her side there, and says she’s feeling grateful her daughter is still alive.

“She’s a very, very lucky young lady,” Beasley said. “This crash could have killed her.”

Also the daughter of the late Bill Livingston and the stepdaughter of Marianna Police Officer Wayne Beasley, Lillie Livingston has serious damage to both legs.

Her aunt, Janice Cloud, has set up an account at Hancock Bank in Marianna, in the name of Lillie Livingston, for the expenses, like lodging and meals, that Livingston and her family will face during her extended stay in Jacksonville.

Livingston is a 2020 graduate of Cottondale High School, where she was dual-enrolled at Chipola College. She is a Chipola student now and has just been accepted to further her education at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton, Georgia. She is seeking a degree in agriculture communications.

Cloud can be reached at 557-2725 for more information about the fund.