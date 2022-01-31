 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funds committed to tackle hydrilla in Jackson County
  • Updated
Jackson County Commissioners voted recently to spend roughly $19,250 to spray herbicides for control of hydrilla like this in Merritt’s Mill Pond.

 DEBORAH BUCKHALTER, FLORIDAN

Jackson County Commissioners on Tuesday voted to spend roughly $19,250 on herbicide that will be sprayed into Merritt’s Mill Pond to tackle the hydrilla that’s been choking the waterway for years. That’s half the cost of the material.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is picking up the other half of the materials cost, and will have one of its herbicide application staffers do the work.

The work will cover about 30 acres, but will be done in three application phases, about10 acres each time. The timing of the first application is not yet known but will depend upon the availability of the FWC crew member.

Each phase should take just a couple of days, and the pond may be drawn down slightly-between one and two feet-to achieve the best result. It is not toxic to humans and is not expected to impede recreational activities during the work periods.

