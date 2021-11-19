 Skip to main content
Furniture arrives for renovated Bascom school
  • Updated
Graduates of the old Bascom School Betty Ann Bevis Alter (left) and Betty Johnson James are surrounded by new meeting/dining furniture recently delivered to the repurposed structure. 

 JOHN ALTER, PROVIDED

Progress on the Bascom School House Renovation Project continues to advance.

The latest development: A full range of furniture has arrived at the school now ready for use as a community center and museum after years of fundraising and hands-on work by a team of volunteers and contractors.

The delivery means that the building can now be rented for events with these furnishings available at the newly renovated 90-year old school house in Bascom. The pieces were selected with an aim of providing a wide variety of options to suit a number of different needs.

“Our inventory of meeting and dining tables and chairs provide creative solutions for all sorts of meeting and eating situations,” said former Bascom School student and renovation committee member Betty Johnson James in a press release.

“The school can accommodate auditorium seating, classroom set-ups and both informal and formal luncheon and dinner arrangements.”

Call 850-209-0460 for full details on rental options.

