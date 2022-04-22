 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gabrielle Melvin inducted into Phi Kappa Phi honor society

Gabrielle Melvin of Marianna, Florida, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. Melvin was initiated at Troy University.

The organization reports that Melvin is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year.

Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.

Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann, who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society: one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines. Today, the Society has chapters on more than 325 campuses in the United States, its territories and the Philippines.

