‘Gardening in the Panhandle’ special episode tackles 2022 freeze

With requests for advice pouring in about landscape plants and the long-term effects they’ll suffer from the deep freeze of Christmas, 2022, the University of Florida/IFAS team has put together a special episode of its “Gardening in the Panhandle” series to address those concerns.

“Gardening in the Panhandle LIVE! Special Episode Freeze Damaged Landscapes” will be held on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 12:15 p.m. Central time.

It will follow the usual “Gardening” format, where the audience can join on Zoom, Facebook, or watch a recording on YouTube. The only change is that this program will be condensed to 30-45 minutes, rather than a full hour.

It will be available in real time on Zoom and Facebook, and the YouTube recording will be added on Jan. 13.