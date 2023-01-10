 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
University of Florida/IFAS

‘Gardening in the Panhandle’ special episode tackles 2022 freeze

  • 0

With requests for advice pouring in about landscape plants and the long-term effects they’ll suffer from the deep freeze of Christmas, 2022, the University of Florida/IFAS team has put together a special episode of its “Gardening in the Panhandle” series to address those concerns.

“Gardening in the Panhandle LIVE! Special Episode Freeze Damaged Landscapes” will be held on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 12:15 p.m. Central time.

It will follow the usual “Gardening” format, where the audience can join on Zoom, Facebook, or watch a recording on YouTube. The only change is that this program will be condensed to 30-45 minutes, rather than a full hour.

It will be available in real time on Zoom and Facebook, and the YouTube recording will be added on Jan. 13.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup for Dec. 31-Jan.5

Police roundup for Dec. 31-Jan.5

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from Dec. 31, 2022-Jan.5, 2023:

Police roundup for Jan. 6-9

Police roundup for Jan. 6-9

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Jan. 6-9:

Fatal crash in Jackson County

A 70-year-old Donalsonville, Georgia man died in a Jackson County traffic crash on Jan. 3 around 7:48 a.m., according to a Florida Highway Pat…

Looking back, then moving FORward

Looking back, then moving FORward

In her traditional year-end contribution, Jackson County Administrator Wilanne Daniels offers a reflection on the county’s achievements in 202…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert