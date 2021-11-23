Garling graduates from leadership training program

Institute for Organization Management, the professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, announces that Tiffany Wilson Garling, IOM, FCCP, Executive Director, of the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, has graduated from the program and has received the recognition of IOM.

Awarded to all graduates of the Institute program, the IOM Graduate Recognition signifies the individual’s completion of 96 hours of course instruction in nonprofit management. In addition, participants can earn credit hours toward the Certified Chamber Executive (CCE) or Certified Association Executive (CAE) certifications. Nearly 1,000 individuals attend Institute annually.

“Institute graduates are recognized across the country as leaders in their industries and organizations,” said Raymond P. Towle, IOM, CAE, the U.S. Chamber Foundation’s vice president of Institute for Organization Management. “These individuals have the knowledge, skills, and dedication necessary to achieve professional and organizational success in the dynamic association and chamber industries.”