Garling named Chamber group's regional chair

Among the 28 members of the board are some individuals from nearby communities, including Past Chair Elizabeth Spies of Destin Chamber of Commerce, Ted Everett of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, Megan Harrison of the Walton Area Chamber of Commerce, and Kristopher McLane of the Panama City Beach Chamber of Commerce.

Garling replaces Everett as regional chair for this area of the state. Her territory runs from Pensacola to Jefferson County.

She said there are tentative plans to have a Northwest Florida Day event in the Capitol courtyard during Florida’s upcoming spring legislative session. She also hopes to have one of the Florida Chamber’s two annual regional meetings here in Jackson County. In those sessions, Chamber professionals gather, either in person or via Zoom, for professional development seminars, networking and round-table sessions where they share ideas.

Garling said circumstances at the time will dictate whether the regional meetings will be via Zoom, in-person, or both.