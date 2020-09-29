Garling named Chamber group's regional chair

Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tiffany Wilson Garling was installed as a member of the Florida Association of Chamber Professionals’ Board of Directors recently and was, in that capacity, also named as the Regional Chair for the organization’s Northwest Region.
She is one of just six tagged for regional chairmanships.
“The Florida Association of Chamber Professionals has been an invaluable resource to me throughout my Chamber career,” Garling said in an Association press release. “I am looking forward to serving on the Board of Directors and as the Regional Chair for the Northwest Region as we continue working to advance our industry.”
Garling said she also hopes she’ll be able to raise Jackson County’s profile in the organization as she takes on these new statewide roles for the first time.
She joins 27 others on the 2020-21 board. They were installed during the Association’s Sept. 15-17 annual conference in Fort Walton Beach.
The Board of Directors is the governing body responsible for overseeing the operations of FACP, whose mission is to advance excellence in chamber management in the State of Florida, the Association stated.
Corydon “Cory” Skeates, President and CEO of the Lakeland Chamber of Commerce, replaced Elizabeth Spies, Vice President of the Destin Chamber of Commerce, as the Chairman of FACP. As Chairman, Skeates will lead the board and oversee their direction in the coming year in providing development skills for professionals within the chamber of commerce industry.
Among the 28 members of the board are some individuals from nearby communities, including Past Chair Elizabeth Spies of Destin Chamber of Commerce, Ted Everett of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, Megan Harrison of the Walton Area Chamber of Commerce, and Kristopher McLane of the Panama City Beach Chamber of Commerce.
Garling replaces Everett as regional chair for this area of the state. Her territory runs from Pensacola to Jefferson County.
She said there are tentative plans to have a Northwest Florida Day event in the Capitol courtyard during Florida’s upcoming spring legislative session. She also hopes to have one of the Florida Chamber’s two annual regional meetings here in Jackson County. In those sessions, Chamber professionals gather, either in person or via Zoom, for professional development seminars, networking and round-table sessions where they share ideas.
Garling said circumstances at the time will dictate whether the regional meetings will be via Zoom, in-person, or both.
“We’re trying to hold off on setting the date a little so that we might be able to hold it as an in-person thing,” Garling said. “People tend to like to do some shopping in our downtown and eat at the local restaurants when they come to town, so if it’s possible, I’d like to see that happen for our local businesses. We’ll have to see where things stand,” she said, referring to the level of precautions needed in light of COVID-19 at a given time.
For more information about the organization, visit www.facponline.com, or contact Tammy Bracewell at 1-800-226-3269.
