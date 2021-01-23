Garrett joins Century 21 Sunny South Properties

Oujda Morris, broker/owner of Century 21 Sunny South Properties in Marianna, recently announced the affiliation of Carlishia Garrett with her office as a new sales associate.

A native of Marianna, Garrett graduated from Marianna High School. She has lived in Miami, Clearwater and Tampa. She graduated from St. Petersburg Community College in 2016 with a degree in Business Administration and is pursuing a degree in Business Management and Organizational Leadership. She also has experience in the medical field.

Garrett is anxious to begin her career in real estate and pledges to "Stay in motion, like the universe." She will dedicate herself by staying moving each and every day with hard work, motivation and compassion in order to make a difference in other people's lives. She will stay in motion, never giving up until her customers are satisfied.

Call Garrett at the local Century 21 Sunny South Properties office, 4630 Highway 90, at 850-526-2891 or on her cell phone at 727-644-5819.