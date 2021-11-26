Georgia woman seriously hurt in local crash

A Georgia woman was seriously injured in a Nov. 24 crash on State Road 69 near Bone Yard Road in Jackson County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Authorities say the 60-year-old of Leesburg was driving a truck northbound on SR 69 and was approaching the intersection of Bone Yard Road as a southbound vehicle had nearly completed a left turn from the southbound travel lane of SR 69 onto Bone Yard. Officials say the Georgia woman had topped the hill and overcorrected , steering left, causing the left front of her truck to collide with the left front of the vehicle that had been traveling behind the one that had just turned onto Bone Yard Road.
The Georgia woman’s passenger, a nine-year-old girl also of Leesburg, received minor injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle, a 62-year-old man, and his passenger, a 60-year-old woman, received minor injuries. FHP reports say they are also both of Leesburg.
Officials say that area of SR 69 was completely obstructed with crash debris and emergency vehicles for roughly 90 minutes following the crash.