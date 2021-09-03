Get help in the job search

The Jackson County Library System has added a comprehensive guide to help for job-seekers as they look for new employment opportunities.
It lists places you can go to get assistance with all manner of needs, like resume-building, developing skills in putting the best foot forward in job interviews, finding training opportunities and more.
One of featured outlets is CareerSource Chipola, located at 4636 Highway 90 East, Suite E, in Marianna.
To keep the environment there as safe as possible in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic, you must mask up and submit to a temperature check at the door, which you’ll find locked when you arrive. But staff is waiting and watching for you and someone will quickly come and unlock it for you to enter. There’s a hand-sanitizing station at the entry, which you’re expected to use. All this usually takes less than a minute.
And then staff will talk with you a bit to find out what you need and direct you to the point in the building that best suits your quest. If you need one-on-one assistance, someone is there to help.
CareerSource Chipola Executive Director Richard Williams said the jobs are plentiful in this area and that now is one of the best times to be looking. Area businesses need help of all kinds and, because there’s a general shortage in the applicant pool, many are opening their arms to applicants that they may not have given a chance in the past because of negatives in their background, lack of experience, or, in some cases, salary requirements.
In fact, Williams said, some employers have increased their starting pay or are offering enhanced benefits, or both.
Additionally, because of that shortage across the board, the outlook for quick advancement on the job is also better in many cases.
Williams urges those that have tried and failed to find work in the past to try again now and to let his team help.
For a good while, local residents looking for work have arguably had a certain advantage in that quest, as far as competition for positions go, but that advantage ended on Sept. 6, when the federal re-employment assistance program sunset. Unemployed people from surrounding states may start crossing the Florida border looking for jobs now that they can no longer make ends meet with the dollars that came to them through that program.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in June declined that continued assistance but other states nearby opted for it and therefore many potential workers in those areas opted to continue participation in the program and did not immediately and aggressively seek jobs.
Williams said the time to push forward in the search is now, while those others from across the line are perhaps still getting cranked up for the search.
Staffers at CareerSource Chipola are keenly aware of the urgency and want to see more locals come through their doors now to take advantage of the help they can provide in the job search and in the preparation for it.
The library’s job search resource primer also included the following entities:
JobNow is a program of Brainfuse, and is accessible free through the library system’s portal to all library card holders. It’s easy to get a library card, and that’s also free. All the sources listed below are also accessible free through the use of the library card.
The library’s guide is provided here verbatim:
JobNow is an online service that connects you with an actual live coach who will help you with every step of the job search process.
Live Coaching is available for all of your job search needs from 2 p.m. through 11 p.m. CST every day.
Live Resume Expert: Connect with a real person to get live help building your resume. Use the virtual whiteboard to collaborate with experts daily.
Live Interview Coaching: Connect with a live expert to practice your interview skills and get detailed feedback. Job coaches are available every day in the virtual classroom.
Live Job Coach: Get expert help with searching, applying, and preparing for your next job. Coaches will help you strategically target the job best suited to your interests and qualifications.
Resume building assistance:
Resume Lab: Submit your resume any time to get detailed feedback and suggestions from a job coach.
Templates and resources: Download templates or browse the resources to help you build a more effective resume. Resumes templates are available in different categories to best match your needs.
Find templates ranging from chronological to functional templates to showcase your best skills.
Access templates that translate your military experience into the civilian workforce.
Look through resume-writing tutorials to help you stand out in today’s job market and find tips to help you land the interview.
Interview tips and resources: Alongside your access to the live coach, Brainfuse has made an extensive library of helpful tips for interview success. Tips are available from anything to common questions with sample responses, to the before and after steps of your interview.
Career Resources:
Unemployment assistance: Use the Live Unemployment Benefits Navigator to connect to an expert and get the assistance you need. Tutors are available Monday to Thursday from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. CST.
Career Assessments: Take aptitude tests and self-assessments to help you find the career that matches your personality and interest.
Nationwide Resources for Job Seekers: Access a list of job sites for your next career move.
eParachute: Discover your strengths and explore what careers best match what you love to do. Find details about your chosen career, including salaries, required skills, local listings, and more.
With JobNow you also have access to OptimalResume: Use the OptimalResume job search management tool to create your resume, cover letter, portfolio, and practice your interview skills.
Use the resume builder to access premade samples sorted by job field and experience. You can also start by customizing which sections you need in the resume or design your own. Get suggestions while and examples while you are working on your resume that help you build the most effective resume for your job search.
Build your cover letters using the OptimalLetter which provides full-page samples and letter types to start with. Build off of these samples to show employers why they should hire you.
Create an organized portfolio of your experience to share with potential employers using the OptimalEfolio tool. Eportfolios are a great addition to help you expand on your resume and show the employer what you can offer to their company.
Share your documents using the OptimalWebsite builder.
CareerSource Chipola is a local organization that offers in-person assistance with finding a job, building a resume, and locating an educational or training program. In-person assistance is available by appointment only. To make an appointment, call CareerSource Chipola at 850-633-4419 or visit their website at careersourcechipola.com. They are located at 4636 Highway 90 East, Suite E in Marianna. They also provide services to veterans, including career and job counseling, interview skills training, assistance in tailoring skills and abilities to the job market, and resume preparation and critique.
The CareerSource Chipola website offers information on helpful topics such as how to use Employ Florida, job search tips, and training programs to help you gain the skills to land your next job. CareerSource Chipola also offers online workshops on things like resume skills, interviewing with enthusiasm, stress-and-time management, and setting goals.
Goodwill Industries: Another great resource for job seekers is Goodwill Industries—Big Bend’s Career Training Centers. All of their career training and job placement services are now available in a convenient virtual classroom. They provide no-cost career counseling, resume workshops, interviewing skills, job coaching, access to job search tools, referrals to advanced education courses, and a broad spectrum of additional practical aids that help prepare individuals for the workforce and enable them to get back on their feet. They also offer virtual workshops available on Zoom, such as: Craft a Flawless Resume, Ace the Job Interview, Strategize Your Job Search.
Goodwill Industries—Big Bend also provides access to Career Campus, an online training platform that can help you prepare for certifications in fields of study such as Microsoft Office, Adobe Creative Cloud, Healthcare, Hospitality, and QuickBooks. The platform includes online courses for the public at large and onsite classes for local participants in North Florida and South Georgia. All onsite classes are currently held virtually due to COVID-19.
If you live in one of the counties listed below, then one of their instructors can enroll you in courses on Career Campus at no cost:
Florida: Okaloosa, Walton, Holmes, Washington, Bay, Jackson, Calhoun, Gulf, Gadsden, Liberty, Franklin, Leon, Wakulla, Jefferson, Madison, Taylor, Hamilton, Suwanee, or Lafayette counties
Georgia: Seminole, Decatur, Grady, or Thomas counties.
If you are a resident in one of the counties listed above, you can fill out the local services application, and an instructor will contact you to fill out a full enrollment packet and schedule you for an orientation.
GCFLearnFree.org is another website that has helped millions around the world learn the essential skills they need to live and work in the 21st century. Their course topics include basic computer skills, Microsoft Office, job search and networking, resume writing, and GED prep resources, among many more.
Employ Florida is a state website that allows you to search for job openings, apply for Reemployment Assistance, explore careers, and build a resume. You can also schedule a recurring job search with the Virtual Recruiter for job openings that meet your qualifications. Employ Florida also provides information about training and educational programs as well as links to online learning resources that you can use to expand your knowledge and skills. The online learning resources include links to training on workplace skills, computer skills, and writing skills.
Career OneStop allows you to learn about different careers, plan your career, find local training programs and colleges, put together a successful job search, and find job search assistance in your area. They also provide resources on job search skills such as resumes, interviewing, networking, and finding job openings. Career OneStop offers resources for everyone, no matter the career stage. These include resources for career changers, military and veterans, workers aged 55 and up, entry-level workers, and workers with disabilities.
The public library’s computers are available for you to use to access the websites mentioned above. You will need your library card number or valid government-issued identification to use the computers. If you need help using these websites, call the library at 850-482-9631 and make an appointment for a staff member to assist you.