Get help in the job search

The Jackson County Library System has added a comprehensive guide to help for job-seekers as they look for new employment opportunities.

It lists places you can go to get assistance with all manner of needs, like resume-building, developing skills in putting the best foot forward in job interviews, finding training opportunities and more.

One of featured outlets is CareerSource Chipola, located at 4636 Highway 90 East, Suite E, in Marianna.

To keep the environment there as safe as possible in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic, you must mask up and submit to a temperature check at the door, which you’ll find locked when you arrive. But staff is waiting and watching for you and someone will quickly come and unlock it for you to enter. There’s a hand-sanitizing station at the entry, which you’re expected to use. All this usually takes less than a minute.

And then staff will talk with you a bit to find out what you need and direct you to the point in the building that best suits your quest. If you need one-on-one assistance, someone is there to help.