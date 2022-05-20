Gilbertson named Jackson Hospital Employee of the Quarter

Brandi Gilbertson is named Jackson Hospital’s Employee of the Quarter. She has been a part of the Jackson Hospital family for five years.

Gilbertson was chosen by her peers for coming in after her shift to draw labs for a coworker’s child, who was extremely nervous. Gilbertson did not hesitate when she was asked, as the coworker was unaware that she had already left for the day. Gilbertson displayed care and compassion towards the nervous child, which resulted a positive experience.