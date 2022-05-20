 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jackson Hospital

Gilbertson named Jackson Hospital Employee of the Quarter

Brandi Gilbertson is Jackson Hospital Employee of the Quarter.

Brandi Gilbertson is named Jackson Hospital’s Employee of the Quarter. She has been a part of the Jackson Hospital family for five years.

Gilbertson was chosen by her peers for coming in after her shift to draw labs for a coworker’s child, who was extremely nervous. Gilbertson did not hesitate when she was asked, as the coworker was unaware that she had already left for the day. Gilbertson displayed care and compassion towards the nervous child, which resulted a positive experience.

“Brandi is an outstanding employee, always going above and beyond,” hospital CEO Brooke Donaldson said.

“We are proud to have her as part of our team at Jackson Hospital.”

