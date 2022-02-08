Gilmore Academy celebrates 100th birthday

Snell shared how the Gilmore Academy & JCTS Youth Club wanted to establish a youth development center to provide educational and equal opportunities after school for the less fortunate and underprivileged children in the community. Snell attended JCTS during elementary and high school. “When I was going to school, I wasn’t like a lot of kids. My family was willing to join together to pay for me to go to college.” Yet, Snell told them no, and dropped out of school. In 1971 Snell was drafted. Vietnam might seem like a horrible fate for a young man, but Snell considers it a blessing for that is where he learned the value of education. Snell was provided the opportunity to promote, but did not have the education to support the promotion. He recalled his superior giving him time to attend Centura College and pick up the credits he needed for the advancement.

In 1989 Snell returned to college. He realized that he had nineteen years of military experience, but it was almost time to retire. Unsure of what type of job he was qualified to do, he knew he needed more education. Snell completed all of his college prep classes in 1990. He continued his education by attending all the military leadership schools, including the Sergeant Major Academy Class 37 in 1991, which is the highest school an enlisted soldier can attend. He was later sent to Fort Benning where he was Branch Chief of the primary leadership course. Snell continued his college classes earning an Associates of Arts in education, a Bachelor’s of Science in Sociology and Criminal Justice, and in December 2000, a Master’s of Science in Early Childhood Education. “I never wanted anyone to tell me that I didn’t have enough education to get a job,” Snell recalled. He remembered his grandma telling him, “for you to make it in life, you have to have a good education,” and he was glad to tell his family they were right. “I didn’t know everything I thought I knew.”