Gilmore Academy celebrates 100th birthday

City of Marianna
In 1922 the first Black American School was established in Jackson County to provide education for grades one through twelve. Named after founder Robert Taylor Gilmore, Gilmore Academy was located on Orange Street across from where Peoples Funeral Home is today. Gilmore purchased about three acres, along with three buildings. His last fundraiser spearheaded on March 23, 1922 completed what became the home of the Fighting Panthers for 34 years. The property was deeded to Jackson County School Board to ensure accreditation with a high school diploma was accepted worldwide. The school name changed to Jackson County Training School (JCTS) in 1931 with the graduation of the first high school class. In time the school included Jackson Junior College.
Grady Snell, Alumni Class of 1968 of the Jackson County Training School explained how the Black American group had petitioned the State government in the 1800s to build what is commonly known now as the Marianna Middle School campus. The request was realized with construction ending in 1956. “They said we were separate, but the same,” Snell elaborated. “The Marianna High School football program had grass, bleachers and lights,” he continued. “We had dirt and two goals,” which Snell added were located at the former Boy School’s fields.
With segregation the last class of Jackson County Training School to graduate was in 1970. While JCTS had a strong history at the location, multiple generations of students over the last 50 years have now attended and graduated from Marianna Middle School, making the facility one rich with community history.
Snell shared how the Gilmore Academy & JCTS Youth Club wanted to establish a youth development center to provide educational and equal opportunities after school for the less fortunate and underprivileged children in the community. Snell attended JCTS during elementary and high school. “When I was going to school, I wasn’t like a lot of kids. My family was willing to join together to pay for me to go to college.” Yet, Snell told them no, and dropped out of school. In 1971 Snell was drafted. Vietnam might seem like a horrible fate for a young man, but Snell considers it a blessing for that is where he learned the value of education. Snell was provided the opportunity to promote, but did not have the education to support the promotion. He recalled his superior giving him time to attend Centura College and pick up the credits he needed for the advancement.
In 1989 Snell returned to college. He realized that he had nineteen years of military experience, but it was almost time to retire. Unsure of what type of job he was qualified to do, he knew he needed more education. Snell completed all of his college prep classes in 1990. He continued his education by attending all the military leadership schools, including the Sergeant Major Academy Class 37 in 1991, which is the highest school an enlisted soldier can attend. He was later sent to Fort Benning where he was Branch Chief of the primary leadership course. Snell continued his college classes earning an Associates of Arts in education, a Bachelor’s of Science in Sociology and Criminal Justice, and in December 2000, a Master’s of Science in Early Childhood Education. “I never wanted anyone to tell me that I didn’t have enough education to get a job,” Snell recalled. He remembered his grandma telling him, “for you to make it in life, you have to have a good education,” and he was glad to tell his family they were right. “I didn’t know everything I thought I knew.”
Snell became a certified teacher in early education in Alabama. Snell taught part-time while working as a Correctional Officer Counselor and Emergency Response Officer. “I would tell them, ‘let me be your coach and have you prepared to get out early,’” he shared about how he encouraged inmates to get a second chance. In 2006 he was honored for his innovative presence that made a difference for inmates and their families.
About five years ago Snell and other alumni of Gilmore Academy and Jackson County Training School began working towards providing programs to help area youth succeed in life and to honor the efforts of Robert Taylor Gilmore. “I like helping people get a second chance, because I got a second chance,” Snell shared from his heart. “That’s why I work with kids now. The afterschool program with tutoring helps kids falling behind to catch up.” He continued, “After-school programs keep the kids out of drugs and off the streets.”
The gym is open to all. In an effort to celebrate the multiple generations who have used the facility over time, Gilmore Academy and JCTS Youth Club have decorated the premises with memorabilia and colors from both schools. The Bull Pup emblem is still in the center of the floor and half the gym is decorated in Marianna Bull Pup colors. Artist and JCTS Alumni, Lynwood Tanner, painted a beautiful Fighting Panther emblem on the wall and the remainder of the gym is decorated in orange and black.
Currently, the programs serve ages six through fourteen. On Tuesdays tutoring classes are available from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in the buildings behind the gym, commonly known as the Wilson and Pittman Buildings. Youth cheer and gymnastic practice is available on Saturdays from noon until 2 p.m. The team teaches decision-making skills that equip youth with options other than fighting in sports or fast money. They also teach the importance of realizing the related consequences behind every decision. Snell explained, “The idea is to diffuse the mindset of fighting, before fights begin.” The gym is open for youth basketball from noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Children under the age of 15 must be accompanied by a guardian at least 18 years old. The gym is also available for those 16 and over between 3 pm and 6 pm. “We want it to be a community center,” Snell added. Future plans include bicycle safety, job training, in-service training for volunteers, GED preparation, and parental counseling.
“We want to create the whole salad: a healthy, safe and educational environment,” Snell expounded, “and we want to keep it clean so it will attract people regionally and help the West End of Marianna.” “We have professionals in each area to assist the kids,” Snell added. Two to three adults are available for supervision at all times. To ensure security the group has rules that each person must read upon arrival for temperature check-ins. The Gilmore Academy and JCTS Youth Club are partnering with local law enforcement to ensure a safe, respectable, and secure place for youth. Some of the rules include: no hanging out or sitting in cars parked outside the facility; no drugs and/or alcohol; and attire properly worn (shirts required and pants must be worn around the waist). Anyone who does not follow the rules will be asked to leave.
Donations and volunteers are needed to enhance the facility and provide additional programs. One immediate need is a security scanner for safety. However, Snell also noted the gym floor needs a cover, so the organization can lease out the facility for other activities while protecting the floors. Donations of classroom supplies, computers and Jackson County School compatible software to reinforce curriculum taught are needed. “We want the students to be able to look at the computer screen and it appear just like what they have at school.” Another need is for a foundation to assist with funding and grants. The group would also like to operate a concession stand, so youth have snacks available. Snell also pointed out that floor-cleaning equipment is important to maintain the gym floor. He has hopes of obtaining a bus or 15-seat van to transport students after school. The ultimate goal is to work with the Jackson County School Board in the future for transportation. Finally, Snell mentioned the importance of stage renovations for future plays and performances.
There are no fees and no child will be left out. The facility is open to everyone, and the ribbon cutting is scheduled for May 20. Gilmore Academy and JCTS Youth Club are holding a sponsorship fundraiser. Depending upon the level of support, sponsors receive acknowledgement, t-shirts and a leather jacket. If you would like a JCTS jacket, you need to make a donation by the end of March. The jackets can be customized with names, years, numbers and other special memorabilia.