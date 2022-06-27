Gilmore Academy to host free summer camp

Registration for the Gilmore Academy/JCTS Youth Development Summer Camp program at the old Marianna Middle School campus, 4144 South Street in Marianna, begins July 12 and runs each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from that date through July 28, 1-5 p.m. each day.

Registration for the camp is scheduled for July 2 and July 9, from noon to 3 p.m., at the facility. The camp is free to children ages 8-14.

The Academy’s gym will also be open each Wednesday and Thursday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. during the camp weeks only. Parents and volunteers are welcome. For more information, Director of Operations Roger Clay can be reached at 850-259-9215.