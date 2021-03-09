Girl Scout cookie campaign is on

The Girl Scouts of America annual cookie campaign wraps up near the end of March.
A local troop will often be setting up shop just outside Walmart and at Winn-Dixie in Marianna through the rest of the month.
Varieties include Toast-Yay, Thin Mints, Lemon-Ups, Lemonades, Shortbread/Trefoils, Samoas/Caramel deLites, Tagalongs/Peanut Butter Paddies, Do-si-dos/Peanut Butter Sandwich, Toffee-tastic, Caramel Chocolate Chip, Girl Scout S’mores-one variety dipped in chocolate, the other with the chocolate inside only.