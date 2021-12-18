 Skip to main content
Girls of Pearls begins 8th year
These young people were inducted in to the Girls of Pearls organization recently.

 BRENDA JONES, PROVIDED

Season eight for Girls of Pearls Inc. has officially begun following an induction ceremony held on Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Marianna Woman’s Club.

Of the 30 members of this season’s enrollment, 28 were present, with many parents and other family members in attendance.

Founder Jafria Wooden, who now resides in Atlanta, continues to make monthly trips to Marianna to conduct workshops and activities for Girls of Pearls Inc.

For more information about this organization, call Brenda Jones at 850-272-6496.

