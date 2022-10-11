Girls of Pearls registration is Oct.15

Girls of Pearls will have a registration event for the organization’s Season 9 program on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 11 a.m. to noon and 1-2 p.m. It is for girls ages 7-18.

Registration will be held at Anderson Columbia, 2316 State Road 71, in Marianna. The program is non-profit but there is a $25 registration fee to help defray the costs of providing it, according to founder and Executive Director Jafria Wooden.

Participants meet twice a month throughout the season.

It is focused on enrichment, education and empowerment and includes activities that center on college and career readiness, mentorship and entrepreneurship, community service, leadership opportunities, etiquette, and events/workshops that foster growth in self-confidence, educational development and the sense of self-worth. It concludes with a night in spotlight for the participants. During registration parents will receive an overview of the program and its curriculum, scheduled workshop dates, information about the organization’s newly implemented initiatives, and more.

Immediately after each presentation, parents will have an opportunity to register for Season 9.

Girls of Pearls was established in 2013. For more information follow Girls of Pearls Inc. on Facebook at Girls of Pearls Inc. or email girlsofpearls777@gmail.com