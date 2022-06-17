 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Go green at Garden to Table: Kid’s edition

  • 0
Gardening

Freshly harvested vegetables fill a basket.

 Getty Images

A day-long gardening camp for kids is set for Tuesday, June 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It’s for youngsters 8-12 years of age and will be held at the Jackson County Agriculture Complex, in the auditorium of the venue at 2741 Penn Avenue in Marianna.

The cost is $20, and will cover the cost of materials for indoor and outdoor activities centered on growing plants, cooking, and arts and crafts.

More information and a registration opportunity can be found on Eventbrite: JacksonCountyFCS.eventbrite.com.

“This camp will cover growing and caring for plants and encourage kids to cook and eat the vegetables they grow,” University of Florida/IFAS representatives said in a press release. “The camp will include fun and creative indoor and outdoor activities including arts and crafts, cooking practice and completing a gardening project,” the release continued. “Participants will make their own lunch and will take home a variety of project items.”

The class will require a minimum of six participants or it will be cancelled. Due to class size limitations, pre-registration is required. Refunds will only be issued if requests are made before June 21.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup for June 7-9

Police roundup for June 7-9

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, June 7-9:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert