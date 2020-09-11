Goals, timelines drawn for museum, convention center

It has been years since one could hear the sound of basketballs bouncing off the hardwood and swooshing into nets in the old gymnasium at Endeavor, the property upon which the old Dozier School for Boys once operated.

Some are hoping that Jackson County Commissioners consider keeping the bleachers intact and, in renovating the gym as a new multi-purpose convention center, keep in mind the possibility of designing the changes in a way that the space could still accommodate games from time to time.

The hope there is that it might draw families and players to the county for tournaments and thereby contribute to the economy, said one individual, Ronstance Pittman, who expressed that hope during a recent Commission meeting where the board heard a general plan for moving forward with the convention center and the museum that’s being planned for the old Dozier cafeteria across the road from the gym.

Commissioners didn’t comment on that proposal, but the matter could be put to the new steering committee that the board appointed to get things going at Endeavor. That big job will be a multi-year effort, with many decisions yet to be made along the way.

However there are three big elements already accepted as probable lynchpins of the property’s future: In addition to the gym and cafeteria renovation, the county wants to establish a center for individuals with autism who are aging out of the school system and trying to establish their lives as independent adults. There’s also a housing component to Endeavor. Commissioners are considering, among other things, trying to find a developer to build out a neighborhood mixed with autistic individuals, seniors and others, and to establish affordable housing options on some of the acreage available on the Endeavor property.