Godwin makes history in Jackson County elections office

A neighbor’s eye for talent – and her persistence in seeing it tapped – are what led Vickie Godwin to sign up as a poll worker for Jackson County 20 years ago.
Dorothy Brown was clerk of the precinct in Cypress all those years ago and urged her young neighbor to pursue the part-time job during election cycles.
When Godwin didn’t immediately act on that urging, Brown brought an application home from work and walked it across the yard. She waited for Godwin to fill it out, then took it back to elections headquarters.
Pretty soon, the two were side-by-side at the polling place. Godwin was an inspector, and back in those days, paper ballots were being used. She checked voter information and issued their ballots. She worked under Brown’s leadership for two years and took over her position as clerk of the Cypress precinct when Brown decided to retire from the job.
Eventually, Godwin also worked at other precincts part time, including those at Welcome Assembly of God in Grand Ridge and Eastside Baptist in Marianna, as well as Citizens Lodge in Marianna.
When early voting came along, she worked that duty as well, at election headquarters in Marianna.
Over 20 years passed with Godwin in part-time election-cycle service.
But things would change as Supervisor of Elections Carol Dunaway took office last year in her inaugural term.
“I saw a need to reflect the diversity of Jackson County within the Supervisor of Elections office,” Dunaway recalled in talking about making a full-time offer to Godwin, who accepted the position as Dunaway’s Chief Voter Services Deputy. A year in, Godwin has been promoted to Voter Service Director. That new title became effective Feb. 2.
“I’m so proud to have her,” Dunaway said. “She’d been involved in the election process for 20 years as a poll worker and a deputy clerk (in the precincts). All that institutional knowledge could not be ignored. I felt that she would be a tremendous asset, and she has been.”
Dunaway further describes Godwin’s contributions in her online staff directory. “Vickie embraces innovation and change and strives to model and reinforce in others the value of accountability,” the item read. “Her keen organizational and customer service skills will serve her well as she serves the voters of Jackson County.”
Godwin said it was an unexpected but welcome opportunity. She’s been on the job a full year now.
As Voter Service Director, she’s in charge of voter registration, public records, voter list maintenance and vote-by-mail requests, among other things.
She’s made history in taking the position. In doing so, she became the first African-American full-time employee of the local elections office.
While Godwin appreciates the history she’s made, she said her work through the years has been special to her in many other ways as well.
“It’s been very rewarding,” she said. “Being able to see people exercise their right to vote, and helping them to become registered or make changes, that has been an honor. From the oldest, who might be making a sacrifice getting out and coming in with the help of a walking stick, to the youngest that are so excited about registering to vote for the very first time, you feel something when you get to be part of those moments in the lives of people in your community. I’m honored that she chose me.”
The wife of Evergreen Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Wallace Godwin, she said she believes a higher power also had a hand in the path her career has taken.
“I feel like the good Lord has opened this chapter in my life and I’m thankful. He directs my path. I didn’t expect it, but I know there’s a plan.”