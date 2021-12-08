 Skip to main content
Gospel concert at Graceville Civic Center is Dec. 12
Lil Mama and Fresh Anointing, along with others, will perform at a gospel concert in Graceville on Dec. 12.

 JAMES E. WILLIAMS, PROVIDED

A big gospel concert is set for the Graceville Civic Center on Sunday, Dec. 12.

James E. Williams “J.E.W.” Ministries is the organizer. Advance tickets are $20 or $25 at the door. V.I.P. tickets are also available for $30.

Among the performers will be Voncile Belcher, a former lead singer of the Georgia Mass Choir.

Others include Sandy Foster and the Mississippi Blind Boys, James E. Williams and The Amazing Gospel Songbirds of Headland, Alabama, Lil Mama and Fresh Anointing of Morrow, Georgia, Steve Bullard and The Heavenly Stars of Lafayette, Alabama, and Rachel Senn Harzton of Brundige, Alabama.

Mistress of Ceremony is Pam Sike of Enterprise, Alabama.

