Gospel concert set in Graceville
A gospel concert will be held at the Graceville Civic Center, the show beginning at 3 p.m. on Aug. 8 and doors opening at 2:30 p.m.

Performers include James E. Williams and the Amazing Gospel Songbirds; Pam Sike; Lil Mama and Fresh Anointing; Steve Bullard and The Heavenly Stars; the Talley Brothers from the New Gospel Keynotes; and Robert Lee and Unified. The performers are all from various points in south-and-central Alabama. All will have CDs available for purchase.

Tickets are $10 in advance or $16 at the door.

The show is a product of J.W. Ministries.

