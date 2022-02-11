Gov. DeSantis, others in Marianna to announce awards

Florida Governor Ron Desantis, Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) Secretary Dane Eagle were among the state officials in Marianna Friday to announce the award of $62 million, collectively, for Jackson County municipalities to make their infrastructure more resilient and able to better withstand storms like Hurricane Michael.

Those federal dollars are coming from Housing and Urban Development (HUD) through the state’s DEO and are related to Hurricane Michael. They were allocated in 2020 but had not made it to the local level until now.

Marianna’s getting $18.3 million. Alford is getting $13.8 million. Grand Ridge is getting $8.5 million. Graceville is getting $8.7 million. Jacob is getting $1.4 million. Campbellton is getting $2.9 million. Sneads is getting $5.5 million, and Malone is getting $3 million.

Officials of each community were there Friday to accept ceremonial checks.