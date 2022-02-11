 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gov. DeSantis, others in Marianna to announce awards
Gov. DeSantis, others in Marianna to announce awards

  Updated
Gov. DeSantis, others in Marianna to announce awards

On Friday, Florida Governor Ron Desantis presents Marianna’s ceremonial check for $18.2 million to use on infrastructure improvements. He would present checks to seven more Jackson County municipalities that day in Lafayette Landing Park.

 DEBORAH BUCKHALTER, FLORIDAN

Florida Governor Ron Desantis, Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) Secretary Dane Eagle were among the state officials in Marianna Friday to announce the award of $62 million, collectively, for Jackson County municipalities to make their infrastructure more resilient and able to better withstand storms like Hurricane Michael.

Those federal dollars are coming from Housing and Urban Development (HUD) through the state’s DEO and are related to Hurricane Michael. They were allocated in 2020 but had not made it to the local level until now.

Marianna’s getting $18.3 million. Alford is getting $13.8 million. Grand Ridge is getting $8.5 million. Graceville is getting $8.7 million. Jacob is getting $1.4 million. Campbellton is getting $2.9 million. Sneads is getting $5.5 million, and Malone is getting $3 million.

Officials of each community were there Friday to accept ceremonial checks.

