Governments start budget process

The city of Marianna last week set its tentative property tax rate at 2.99 mills, the same as last year.

Still, it will have to be advertised as an 11.2 percent increase because, based on increasing property values as compared to last year, the same tax rate will generate roughly $26,000 more than it did last year to help fund the local government.

And on Monday morning, Jackson County Commissioners started budget talks, in balance on day one thanks to staff’s work behind the scenes before board members opened their budget books: Their administrative team had stripped out of the mix all the requests for equipment purchases, new job positions, and other special expenses that their department heads had made. The balanced budget left intact only the general operating expenses. The extras requested by department heads were presented in a separate "special projects" package for the board to consider. They come to more than $2.2 million.

The board is expected to consider those more thoroughly once commissioners have a better estimate on how much money they’ll be able to carry forward from the current budget year.

Commissioners anticipate setting their tentative tax rate at July 28 meeting that starts at 9 a.m. They are expected to adopt a proposed budget during the same session.

One other thing that had gone in the board’s big book was a proposed two percent cost-of-living wage increase across the board for county workers and an additional annual longevity increase that was implemented last year, is slated to occur again this year and tentatively scheduled to be bestowed once more, in 2021-22, in hopes of getting the county in a more competitive position to keep experienced workers on the job and to more generously compensate them. The longevity pay starts at $500 a year for someone that has worked for the county at least five years, and increases incrementally based on years of service. It caps out at $2,000 annually. Only two employees qualify for that top amount, both having worked well over a quarter-century for the county.