Governor: Florida pausing use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis said Florida is temporarily suspending Johnson & Johnson vaccinations because a half-dozen people developed blood clots after getting the shot.

During a news conference on Tuesday, DeSantis said Florida is following recommendations for a pause from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention while safety issues are examined.

The governor said he received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine earlier this month and felt no ill effects other than a temporarily sore arm, adding that he believes the recommended pause will soon be lifted. More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been given in the U.S., the vast majority with no or mild side effects.

"I think the track record for Johnson & Johnson is good." The governor also said he didn't think people who already got the J&J vaccine should worry. "I don't think you will have problems. I don't think people should be freaking out."

Meantime, officials in Orange County — home to Disney World, Universal Studios and Sea World — is making plans for reducing some COVID-19 restrictions now that more than a fourth of its residents have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.