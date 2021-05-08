A look at the changes in Florida's election laws

— Only allows a request for a vote-by-mail ballot to be good for the next general election rather than two general election cycles.

— Asks people registering to vote affirm to the following language: “I affirm that I am not a convicted felon or, if I am, my right to vote has been restored.”

— Requires third-party voter registration groups to inform people they can also register online and sets tighter deadlines for when registration cards must be turned in.

— Requires any candidate running with no party affiliation to affirm they have not been registered with a political party in the previous 365 days.

— Requires elections officials to make sure their online voter registration system can handle a large influx of traffic immediately before registration deadlines, and also requires that they take proper security precautions to prevent hacking.

— Requires the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles to help the Department of State in identifying changes in residence address on a driver license or identification card.

The Department of State must report each such to the appropriate supervisor of elections.