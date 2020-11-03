AP VoteCast: Florida voters sour on state of nation

"We need to be opened back up," Yeomans said. "It would do more harm if we were all shut up for another six months."

Michele Peters of St. Petersburg said she voted for Biden and believes the Democrats will do a better job of balancing economic concerns with the coronavirus response.

"The pandemic is out of control," she said. "We need a person at the helm who is going to lead with our scientists, lead and say we have to get this under control. The economy can work. It can open with safety protocols in place."

Some 10% named health care, 7% named racism and 3% named law enforcement as the most important issue.

NATIONAL ECONOMY

Voters were more negative than positive in their assessments of the nation's economy. Overall, 42% described economic conditions in the U.S. as excellent or good, and 57% called them not so good or poor.

In Florida, the economic fallout from business shutdowns aimed at halting the spread of COVID-19 was a focus of campaign debate. But Florida Republicans were optimistic improvement in the economy over the summer would help Trump's chances of winning the state.

___