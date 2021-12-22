Broadband deal approved in Jackson County

Jackson County Commissioners on Tuesday voted to sign an agreement with the P3 Group of Florida Inc. for the development of a broadband network in Jackson County that is expected to ultimately make reliable broadband internet service available to at least 98 percent of the county.

The company, chosen through the Request for Proposals process, is tasked with financing, constructing, operating and maintaining the network, which it would also own. The county will get “50 percent of the net profits after debt service generated by the broadband network upon buildout,” the agreement reads. This is in exchange for the county providing property upon which some the network elements would be placed. The agreement refers to the developer eventually making rental payments on the county property it occupies, an amount that would be based on net profits after buildout.

The county will also provide such things as ground leases, easements, licenses and other permissions necessary for the installation of infrastructure and facilities necessary to the process.

The work is to be done in three phases: development, construction and operations.