Campbellton fire truck’s fate in limbo

Jackson County Commissioners on Tuesday tabled a decision as to the fate of the fire truck now stationed at Campbellton.
In discussions earlier this year, board members indicated that the truck would be bound for service out of Graceville once the Campbellton station was shut down as planned.
There’s since been a request to place it in Jacob, instead.
But whether it will be returned to service at all may now be in question.
The county received money from the federal government to use in responding to the COVID-19 crisis, and has used some of it to pay for putting a sixth ambulance on the road. But that funding expires at the end of this December.
Commissioner Eric Hill said he believes the need for that extra ambulance is greater than the need for the fire truck, since there are many more medical calls than fire calls—in recent counts, he indicated, there are roughly 10,000 medical calls a year, while there are only about 1,000 fire calls county wide over the period.
He said he believes that, if faced with the choice because of budget restrictions, he’d favor putting money toward salaries to keep that sixth ambulance in operation over putting those dollars toward continuing to man the fire truck.
In advocating for her client, the city of Jacob, consultant Ronstance Pittman asserted that homeowners could face higher insurance premiums by not having the fire truck in close proximity to town, as well as the possibility of longer response times to fire calls in the area. She also pointed out that Graceville already has a volunteer fire department.
Pittman said Jacob is poised to obtain a structure in which the fire truck could be kept if the county would agree to station the truck there. The city, she said, is awaiting a county decision before putting dollars toward that acquisition.
Hill suggested that Jacob try to form its own volunteer crew and perhaps purchase a used fire truck, if it needed to save dollars, in the establishment of that service. That way, he argued, the city could be assured of maintaining its current ISO rating, which affects insurance premium amounts.
Also speaking on behalf of the fire truck being located in Jacob was Justin Strickland, on behalf of the Southern Cattle Company, which is planning an expansion of operations to include a beverage bottling outfit. The company now has about 12 employees, and Strickland said the staff could double as a result of the new enterprise. He also pointed out that some 150 people gather there for cattle sale auctions carried out periodically in the current operation, and that the company would like to see the truck stay near in Jacob for the sake of the business and the U.S. 231 corridor in that area.
Jacob Mayor Felix George was also slated to speak in Tuesday’s virtual meeting in favor of putting the ambulance in Jacob, but could not achieve connection.
Pittman asserts that moving the truck will leave west-side Jacob at a disadvantage in terms of safety and readiness for growth; Hill countered by asserting that the east end of the county also has fire service challenges as great or greater than the west side.
In the end, commissioners voted to table a decision about the truck until later, indicating they’d take a more intense look at the matter as they’re finalizing the coming year’s budget.
It was not clear whether this would be a topic at the county’s next session, a special meeting in which the primary focus will be plans for the Endeavor property.
That meeting is set for Sept. 8 at 3:30 p.m. That will be followed on the same day by the county’s regular second-Tuesday session. That begins at 6 p.m. The board, on the 2nd Tuesday usually meets at 9 a.m., but changed it to a night meeting for September to line up more conveniently with the Endeavor meeting.
The county also has a final 2020-2021 budget meeting early that month.
