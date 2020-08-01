Carol Dunaway running for Jackson County Supervisor of Elections

Hello, Jackson County! I am Carol Dunaway and I am working hard to become your next Supervisor of Elections.
For the last 20 years, I have worked with the courts in the 14th Judicial Circuit as a Family Court Specialist, Family Court Manager, and currently as this circuit’s Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Director, overseeing the court’s various mediation programs.
During my employment with the courts, I have managed staff and contract mediators, overseen budgets, recruited volunteers, developed policy and procedures, developed mediation programs from the ground up, recruited contract mediators, and secured outside funding to support mediation.
I am a Florida Supreme Court Certified Mediator certified in the areas of County, Family, Circuit, and Dependency. The core principles of mediation are neutrality and impartiality; I believe these principles will serve me well as your next Supervisor of Elections.
Early in the election process I began to educate myself on all the many facets of the election office. Reviewing election laws, researching online, reading books about electioneering, and visiting several Supervisor of Elections offices throughout the Panhandle proved beneficial in determining what would be required of a new Supervisor.
With the knowledge and education received, the following are the areas I plan to focus on:
• A consistent review of the voter rolls. I will ensure there is a free flow of data from various federal, state, and county agencies to continuously update our voter rolls
• Year-round voter education and registration drives throughout the county to include schools, community centers, civic groups, long term care facilities, nursing homes, wherever the need. Develop and explore new ideas on increasing voter turnout
• Develop and present a voter education curriculum for home-schoolers and virtual-schoolers
• Pursue the newest technology available in the election process and secure funding for the technology
• Ensure polling locations are ADA compliant and meet the needs of the voters
• Update the local elections website to allow for a seamless flow of information in a user-friendly environment
• Cross training of all staff so your customer service experience is seamless and exceptional; Continual, ongoing, education and training of all staff to include customer service, technology, cultural diversity, updates on elections laws, and ethics
• Explore the possibility for some aspects of the poll worker training to be online and ensure our poll workers are a representation of all of Jackson County
• Above all other things, I will diligently work to ensure the voting process remains secure and that every voter experiences a positive, impartial, and transparent environment in which to cast their vote
When a candidate enters a political race, they cannot do it alone. For me, I have relied heavily on my faith, family, and friends from day one. My husband of 17 years, Jim Dunaway, is my partner in this journey. He has become an excellent sign installer and sounding board. We attend Rivertown Community Church and we are incredibly grateful that we are still able to watch Paul Smith deliver his message via livestream.
My sons, Zach Lipford and Tyler Lipford, both live and work here in Jackson County. Zach works for Anderson Columbia and Tyler at Bob Pforte Motors. Tyler is married to Marie Lipford, an RN at Jackson Hospital, and they have three boys, Hunter, Ethan, and Jackson.
Prior to March (pre-COVID), I had the opportunity to meet and get reacquainted with so many wonderful folks at events, parades, and just out in the community and was looking forward to traveling throughout the county to introduce myself. It has been a difficult decision, but I am holding off on going unannounced door to door in our county, due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.
We all must try to stay well for our family and loved ones. However, if you would like to know more about me please reach out. I will take your call, and at your invitation come sit and visit on your porch, or even FaceTime you. I am ready to work for Jackson County, but I do need your help – I need your vote. Please consider casting your vote for me on August 18th – every vote counts and I’m counting on yours.
I’m Carol Dunaway, Republican candidate for Supervisor of Elections and can be reached at 850-693-0819 or dunaway4soe@gmail.com. You can also follow me on Facebook and Instagram at dunaway4soe.
Editor’s note: Candidates running for a locally elected office are invited to submit one written announcement and photo, which will be published, free of charge, on an inside page of the Jackson County Floridan. Candidate submissions will not be published in the two weeks prior to Election Day. Email editorial@jcfloridan.com.
