 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clint Pate announces bid for District 5 state representative
0 comments

Clint Pate announces bid for District 5 state representative

  • 0

Jackson County Commissioner Clint Pate announced Friday his bid for District 5 State Representative, a seat currently held by term-limited Rep. Brad Drake.

“As a Jackson County Commissioner, I’ve stood up for taxpayers and kept government small. As a member of the Republican Party of Florida’s Executive Committee, I’ve helped grow our party and deliver Republican victories across the state,” Pate said is a statement Friday.

“And as someone who proudly cast one of Florida’s Electoral College votes for President Trump in 2016, I will not back down against radical progressives or out-of-state liberal special interests who want to change Florida into New York or California. I will serve each day singularly focused on doing what’s right for our community and standing up for conservative values and I look forward to sharing this message across the district,” Pate finished.

Clint Pate

Clint Pate

 CLINT PATE, PROVIDED
0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert