Critics: Doctor's note for vaccine unfairly penalizing poor

FORT LAUDEDALE (AP) — Claes Bell repeatedly called his doctor, leaving multiple messages and emails, desperate to get him to sign a state form to allow Bell to get a COVID-19 vaccine before traveling to be at his father's bedside after heart surgery.

But the 39-year-old, who suffers from hypertension, said he couldn't get through to his doctor and eventually called a private, 24-hour emergency doctors network where he paid $45 for a virtual consult with a doctor who signed the form.

"I wasn't able to get anyone on the phone. I wasn't able to get an appointment. I'm privileged. I have the money to pay for that," said Bell, a father of three. "It just sets up a scenario where your outcomes are going to be different depending on your income and employment."

Currently in Florida, anyone over 60, plus residents and staff of long-term care facilities and health care workers are automatically eligible for the vaccines. Younger patients with underlying conditions such as diabetes and chronic lung disease have been able to get the vaccine at hospitals.

Gov. Ron DeSantis recently also opened it up for younger people with health conditions to get the jab at other vaccination sites, including pharmacies and community centers, but they're required to have their doctor fill out a standard state form.