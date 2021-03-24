Debate over voting by mail intensifies in Florida statehouse

“Florida’s Supervisors of Elections feel strongly that we must be advocates for our voters,” the letter said. “It’s our intention that all eligible voters have convenient and ample opportunities to vote, and that the elections in which they cast their ballots are safe and secure.”

The vice chair of the group, Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley, said there were “substantial problems” with the bill, including digitizing signatures and making them publicly available — which he and others said could lead to identity theft.

The new signature-matching process “amounts to creating a tool that allows for great manipulation and targets the ability to go after certain voters,” said Earley, who joined key Democrats on a press call after the committee hearing.

Some 4.8 million Floridians voted by mail in November, accounting for about 44% of the 11 million votes cast. In November, Florida Democrats outvoted Republicans by mail by 680,000 more mail ballots, an advantage that did not necessarily translate to victory. Then-President Donald Trump won the state by about 3%.

Despite concerns over potential ballot fraud, Republicans have not been able to produce any substantive examples of widespread abuse in Florida — and instead have raised concerns about problems in other states.