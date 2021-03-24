Democratic Sen. Bracy hints at run for Florida governor

TALLAHASSEE — State Sen. Randolph Bracy released a campaign-style video Tuesday strongly hinting that he’ll consider seeking the Democratic nomination to face Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis next year.

In the video, Bracy discusses problems facing the state because of the coronavirus pandemic, says the state needs to change course and needs a governor who will work with both parties to help Florida through the crisis.

He also discusses other issues facing the state, including health care, education and improving the economy.

“We need to practice a new kind of politics, one that uses big ideas and bold thinking to solve problems. We need to leave behind the small fights at the Capitol and figure out how to work together to move Florida in the right direction. That’s what I want to do,” Bracy says in the video.

But in a phone interview, Bracy said the video posted on his website isn’t an announcement that he’s getting in the race.

“I want to be a part of the conversation in picking a leader from the Democratic Party. I think this video just explains that,” he said. “I have not committed to running.”